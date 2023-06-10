PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (AP) – The New York Mets stopped a seven-game losing streak, their longest in four years, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Saturday behind Mark Canha’s tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning and three RBIs.

Kodai Senga (6-3) allowed an unearned run and two hits in seven inning with six strikeouts and four walks. David Robertson and Adam Ottavino finished a three-hitter.

New York (31-34), which started the season with a record $355 million payroll, had given up 51 runs during the skid.

Rookie Francisco Álvarez hit his 12th homer and Brandon Nimmo had two hits and a RBI as the Mets overcame three errors.

With the score tied 1-1, Starling Marte singled off Johan Oviedo (3-5) leading the seventh and stole second as Brett Baty struck out. Dauri Moreta relieved and struck out Tommy Pham and Pirates manager Derek Shelton order an intentional walk to left-handed-hitting Luis Guillorme.

Canha, the No, 9 hitter, lined a double into right-center field. Usually an outfielder, Canha filled in at first base with Pete Alonso sidelined by a sprained left wrist. He raised his average to .244.

Álvarez homered leading off the eighth against former Mets reliever Colin Holderman and Canha doubled in a run in the ninth.

Oviedo gave up two runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings as the Pirates lost for the third time in 10 games.

Nimmo had a two-out RBI single in the third, and the Pirates scored in the fourth when second baseman Jeff McNeil misplayed Ji Hwan Bae’s one-hopper for an error that allowed Jack Suwinski to score. Canha and Guillorme, the shortstop, also committed errors.