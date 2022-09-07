PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jacob deGrom threw seven dominant innings and the New York Mets routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-0 to complete a doubleheader sweep.



New York moved back into sole possession of first place in the NL East after briefly falling into a tie with Atlanta.

DeGrom struck out eight and walked one while permitting three hits, all singles. He has won each of his last three starts and is 5-1 on the season.



New York rode seven strong innings from Chris Bassitt to a 5-1 win in the opener of the split doubleheader.