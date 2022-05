KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Olivia Methany belted a double and a homer in Mathews’ 13-0 win over Badger. Methany finished with three hits, scored four times and drove in six runs.

Gianna Toto and Ella Vaupel each had two hits for the Lady Mustangs.

Emma Gates tossed five innings, struck out eleven batters and allowed two hits.

Mathews will seek their eighth win in a row Tuesday when they face Chalker on the road.

Tuesday, Badger will play at Lordstown.