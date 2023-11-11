FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharpsville was shut out in its post-season opener, 49-0, to undefeated Mercyhurst Prep.

The Blue Devils (5-6) began the season with a perfect 5-0 mark before dropping each of its last six games.

Paul Johnson ran for three touchdowns and also threw for another for Mercyhurst Prep.

The Lakers (10-0) will play for the District 10 Class 2A championship next week against Farrell.

Mercyhurst Prep has allowed a total of 9 points to be scored in its last seven games.

