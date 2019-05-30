Mercy! Champion girls cruise to victory in State Semifinals in just 5 innings

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion girls are back in the State Championship game for the 3rd straight season.

It took just 5 innings for the Golden Flashes to beat Meadowbrook Thursday afternoon.

They started the scoring with a 2-run homerun from sophomore Cassidy Shaffer in the 1st inning.

Champion took a 5-0 lead in the 2nd after a 2-run double from junior Allison Smith.

Sophomore Emma Gumont belted a 2-run homerun in the 4th to give the Flashes an 8-0 lead.

Champion ended the game in the bottom of the 5th, when senior Abby White singled in their 10th run.

Junior pitcher Sophie Howell allowed just 2 hits and struck out 7 in the shutout victory.

The Golden Flashes advance to the Division III State Championship game where they will face Cardington-Lincoln, Saturday at 10am at Firestone Stadium in Akron.

