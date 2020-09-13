Mercer wins big in Kennedy Catholic’s first game back since ’13

The Golden Eagles fought hard but the Mustangs offense proved to be too much in the Week 1 battle

MERCER, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic football team returned to varsity play Saturday for the first time since 2013, but fell to Mercer, 46-6 at Mercer High School.

The Golden Eagles fought hard but the Mustangs offense proved to be too much in the Week 1 battle.

Mercer led 34-0 at halftime and added two more touchdowns in the second half.

