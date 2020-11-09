Mercer welcomes back their top 7 scorers; improvement is expected

Mercer Mustangs

Coach: Joe Vensaco

2019-20 Record: 6-17 (1-11, Region 2)

Returning Starters: Senior Sam Ellison. Juniors – Woody Nickel, Logan Turton and Dom Pugh. Sophomore – Jake Mattocks

…The Mustangs went from having a winless-season to a 6-17 campaign just last year. “We want to continue to build off of the competitiveness that we showed for much of the season,” states coach Venasco. “We’re hoping that the experience that we gained with our young guys pays dividends this season. Most of our production is back with seven returning lettermen.”

The team’s top 7 scorers are back led by Logan Turton (11.8 ppg) and Jake Mattocks (10.0 ppg) who stands 6’5 as a sophomore. Seniors Sam Ellison (4.9 ppg) and Kellen Borowicz (3.1 ppg) as well as juniors Cole Doolin (5.9 ppg), Woody Nickel (5.4 ppg) and Dom Pugh (2.8 ppg) will all be back in the fold this season.

2020-21 Schedule

Mercer

Dec. 11 – vs. Riverside (at Laurel Tournament)

Dec. 12 – at Laurel Tournament

Dec. 16 – Lakeview

Dec. 22 – at Jamestown

Dec. 29 – Mercer Tournament

Dec. 30 – Mercer Tournament

Jan. 5 – Kennedy Catholic

Jan. 8 – at Commodore Perry

Jan. 12 – Farrell

Jan. 14 – at West Middlesex

Jan. 16 – Rocky Grove

Jan. 19 – Reynolds

Jan. 22 – at Lakeview

Jan. 27 – at Maplewood

Jan. 28 – Jamestown

Jan. 30 – at Kennedy Catholic

Feb. 2 – Commodore Perry

Feb. 5 – at Farrell

Feb. 6 – Union

Feb. 9 – West Middlesex

Feb. 12 – at Rocky Grove

Feb. 16 – at Reynolds