Mercer welcomes back their top 7 scorers; improvement is expected

Mercer Mustangs
Coach: Joe Vensaco
2019-20 Record: 6-17 (1-11, Region 2)
Returning Starters: Senior Sam Ellison. Juniors – Woody Nickel, Logan Turton and Dom Pugh. Sophomore – Jake Mattocks
…The Mustangs went from having a winless-season to a 6-17 campaign just last year. “We want to continue to build off of the competitiveness that we showed for much of the season,” states coach Venasco. “We’re hoping that the experience that we gained with our young guys pays dividends this season. Most of our production is back with seven returning lettermen.”
The team’s top 7 scorers are back led by Logan Turton (11.8 ppg) and Jake Mattocks (10.0 ppg) who stands 6’5 as a sophomore. Seniors Sam Ellison (4.9 ppg) and Kellen Borowicz (3.1 ppg) as well as juniors Cole Doolin (5.9 ppg), Woody Nickel (5.4 ppg) and Dom Pugh (2.8 ppg) will all be back in the fold this season.
2020-21 Schedule
Mercer
Dec. 11 – vs. Riverside (at Laurel Tournament)
Dec. 12 – at Laurel Tournament
Dec. 16 – Lakeview
Dec. 22 – at Jamestown
Dec. 29 – Mercer Tournament
Dec. 30 – Mercer Tournament
Jan. 5 – Kennedy Catholic
Jan. 8 – at Commodore Perry
Jan. 12 – Farrell
Jan. 14 – at West Middlesex
Jan. 16 – Rocky Grove
Jan. 19 – Reynolds
Jan. 22 – at Lakeview
Jan. 27 – at Maplewood
Jan. 28 – Jamestown
Jan. 30 – at Kennedy Catholic
Feb. 2 – Commodore Perry
Feb. 5 – at Farrell
Feb. 6 – Union
Feb. 9 – West Middlesex
Feb. 12 – at Rocky Grove
Feb. 16 – at Reynolds