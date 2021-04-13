Mercer topples Lakeview; Lady M’s belt out 16 hits

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Three Lady M’s homered as Mercer kept their unbeaten start intact after their 17-1 win over Lakeview in four innings Tuesday afternoon.

Amanda Bish (Mount Union’s recruit) threw the complete game for Mercer, striking out four and allowing just four hits. Bish hit a two-run homer and also reached base on a single.

YSU recruit Taylor Truan hit a grand slam as she also had two singles. Freshman Phoebe Eakman homered as well for the Lady M’s.

Mercer improves to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the region.

Mercer is set to take on Reynolds on the road this Wednesday.