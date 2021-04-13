Mercer topples Lakeview; Lady M’s belt out 16 hits

Sports

Amanda Bish tossed a four-hitter and homered in Tuesday's outing

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mercer Mustangs Softball

kelseyannvere via Pixabay

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Three Lady M’s homered as Mercer kept their unbeaten start intact after their 17-1 win over Lakeview in four innings Tuesday afternoon.

Amanda Bish (Mount Union’s recruit) threw the complete game for Mercer, striking out four and allowing just four hits. Bish hit a two-run homer and also reached base on a single.

YSU recruit Taylor Truan hit a grand slam as she also had two singles. Freshman Phoebe Eakman homered as well for the Lady M’s.

Mercer improves to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the region.

Mercer is set to take on Reynolds on the road this Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play to win local prizes!

Trending on WKBN.com