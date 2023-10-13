STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) – Lakeview’s perfect season comes to an end with its 28-20 setback to Mercer.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 28-7 advantage after a pair of both Daemyin Mattocks (27, 7) and Carter Addison (4, 3) touchdown runs.

The Sailors scored 13 unanswered points — Blake Skiles’ touchdown catch and a Mitchell Tingley six-point rush.

Lakeview was intercepted in the closing moments by Mattocks to seal Mercer’s victory.

The Mustangs improve to 5-3 as they’ve now won their last three games.

Next week, Mercer will welcome Cambridge Springs.

Friday night’s contest was Lakeview’s first home game since the tragic automobile accident on October 5.

The Sailors (7-1) will look to get back on track when they play host to Reynolds next week.

