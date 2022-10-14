MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Since beginning the year with a 1-2 mark, Mercer has run off five wins in a row following their 15-13 win over Lakeview on Senior Night.

The Mustangs trailed late in the second quarter, 13-0. Then, Carter Addison scored on an 8-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 5 points (13-8). Midway through the third quarter, Mercer struck again. This time on a 15-yard scamper by Nate Haines.

With tonight’s victory, the Mustangs have secured their first winning season since 2013 (9-3).

Mercer gained just over 150 total yards in the game.

Mercer (6-2) will travel to Cambridge Springs next Friday seeking their first six-game win streak since 2009.

Lakeview dropped to 5-3 after topping Cochranton (35-14) and Cambridge Springs (41-14) in the previous two weeks.

Mitchell Tingley led Lakeview with 96 yards.

The Sailors will visit Reynolds next week.