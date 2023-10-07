HERMITAGE, PA (WKBN) – Mercer played at Kennedy Catholic and put on an offensive attack.

Coming into this game, Mercer is 3-3 and Kennedy Catholic is 0-5.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.

In the second quarter, Mercer is up 36-0. Mercer quarterback Shane Aites throws to a wide open Ben Godfrey in the end-zone. Godfrey scores a 24-yard touchdown. Mercer would get the two-point conversion, and they are winning 44-0.

Still the second quarter, on the next drive Kennedy Catholic needs seven yards for a first down, on fourth down. Kennedy quarterback Roman Golub rolls to his right and finds receiver Kieren Scullin for a first down reception, but Kennedy would end the drive on an interception.

At the end of the second quarter, Mercer’s Carter Addison rushes has great blocks and races down the sideline to the end-zone. Addison scores a 52-yard touchdown.

Mercer is winning 62-0 in the second quarter.

Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.

Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.

You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.