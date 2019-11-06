Mercer movin’ on: Mustangs advance to state quarterfinals

Mercer topped West Branch 3-1 Tuesday in the PIAA Class A First Round.

FRANKLIN, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Mercer Girls’ Soccer Team rallied past West Branch (PA) 3-1 in the PIAA Class A First Round Tuesday night at Franklin High School.

Trailing 1-0 to start the second half, Mercer tied things up on a Julia Balaski goal.

The Mustangs took took the lead for good later in the second half, when Sarah Coryea found the back of the net.

Peyton Miller capped off the scoring with a goal of her own around the eight minute mark.

Mercer improves to 18-3-1 on the season. The Mustangs advance to face Shady Side Academy on Saturday in the PIAA State Quarterfinals.