MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – The Mustangs’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:
2023 Girls’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 26 – at Grove City
• Sept. 2 – Franklin
• Sept. 5 – at Slippery Rock
• Sept. 12 – Hickory
• Sept. 14 – Kennedy Catholic
• Sept. 16 – at General McLane
• Sept. 18 – Sharpsville
• Sept. 20 – at West Middlesex
• Sept. 23 – at Greenville
• Sept. 26 – Wilmington
• Sept. 28 – Fairview
• Oct. 2 – at Kennedy Catholic
• Oct. 4 – at Sharpsville
• Oct. 5 – at Sharon
• Oct. 7 – North East
• Oct. 10 – West Middlesex
• Oct. 12 – at Wilmington
• Oct. 14 – Warren
2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 26 – at Grove City
• Aug. 29 – at Neshannock
• Aug. 31 – at Karns City
• Sept. 5 – Slippery Rock
• Sept. 7 – at Greenville
• Sept. 9 – Hickory
• Sept. 13 – Kennedy Catholic
• Sept. 16 – at Franklin
• Sept. 19 – Wilmington
• Sept. 21 – at West Middlesex
• Sept. 25 – Sharpsville
• Sept. 27 – at Commodore Perry
• Oct. 3 – at Kennedy Catholic
• Oct. 5 – at Wilmington
• Oct. 9 – West Middlesex
• Oct. 11 – at Sharpsville
• Oct. 14 – Mohawk
• Oct. 17 – Commodore Perry
Mercer High School
Nickname: The Mustangs
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 545 W Butler St, Mercer, PA 16137
Stadium location: 545 W Butler St, Mercer, PA 16137
