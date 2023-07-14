MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – The Mustangs’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 26 – at Grove City

• Sept. 2 – Franklin

• Sept. 5 – at Slippery Rock

• Sept. 12 – Hickory

• Sept. 14 – Kennedy Catholic

• Sept. 16 – at General McLane

• Sept. 18 – Sharpsville

• Sept. 20 – at West Middlesex

• Sept. 23 – at Greenville

• Sept. 26 – Wilmington

• Sept. 28 – Fairview

• Oct. 2 – at Kennedy Catholic

• Oct. 4 – at Sharpsville

• Oct. 5 – at Sharon

• Oct. 7 – North East

• Oct. 10 – West Middlesex

• Oct. 12 – at Wilmington

• Oct. 14 – Warren

2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 26 – at Grove City

• Aug. 29 – at Neshannock

• Aug. 31 – at Karns City

• Sept. 5 – Slippery Rock

• Sept. 7 – at Greenville

• Sept. 9 – Hickory

• Sept. 13 – Kennedy Catholic

• Sept. 16 – at Franklin

• Sept. 19 – Wilmington

• Sept. 21 – at West Middlesex

• Sept. 25 – Sharpsville

• Sept. 27 – at Commodore Perry

• Oct. 3 – at Kennedy Catholic

• Oct. 5 – at Wilmington

• Oct. 9 – West Middlesex

• Oct. 11 – at Sharpsville

• Oct. 14 – Mohawk

• Oct. 17 – Commodore Perry

Mercer High School

Nickname: The Mustangs

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 545 W Butler St, Mercer, PA 16137

Stadium location: 545 W Butler St, Mercer, PA 16137

