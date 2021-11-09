Mercer High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

MERCER, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Mercer’s returning plenty of players from last year’s 12-win, playoff team. Coach Joe Venasco states, “Fifteen of sixteen rostered players are coming back (lone loss was Sam Ellison – who graduated). We hope to continue to build off of last year’s successes and continue to improve. We have a lot of returning experience and the kids are excited to get started.”
The Mustangs’ Logan Turton, Jake Mattocks, Woody Nickel, Dom Pugh, Connor Grossman and Nate Haines all started last season. Turton led the team in scoring with a 12.1 scoring average. Mattocks put together a stat line of 11.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest. Nickel scored 8.5 points while Pugh averaged 5.1 points and 5.2 boards.
“We’ll be relying on a strong senior class that consists of Logan [Turton], Woody [Nickel], Dom [Pugh], Connor [Grossman], and Julian [Lawrence],” says Venasco. “All are returning letter winners and played vital roles in our success last year. In addition, Jake Mattocks and Nate Haines played major roles and will be juniors this year.”
Mercer is set to open the new campaign in the Laurel Tip-Off Tournament on December 10.
Mercer Mustangs
Head Coach: Joe Venasco
2020-21 Record: 12-10 (10-6), Region 1
2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 46.0
Scoring Defense: 45.8
2020-21 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Logan Turton – 12.1
Rebounding: Jake Mattocks – 8.5
2021-22 Schedule
Dec. 10 – vs. Riverside (at Laurel Tip-Off Tournament)
Dec. 11 – at Laurel Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 14 – Lakeview
Dec. 16 – at Portersville Christian
Dec. 21 – Jamestown
Dec. 22 – Slippery Rock
Dec. 27 – Mercer Christmas Tournament
Dec. 28 – Mercer Christmas Tournament
Jan. 4 – at Kennedy Catholic
Jan. 7 – Commodore Perry
Jan. 11 – at Farrell
Jan. 13 – West Middlesex
Jan. 15 – at Rocky Grove
Jan. 18 – at Reynolds
Jan. 21 – at Lakeview
Jan. 28 – at Jamestown
Feb. 1 – Kennedy Catholic
Feb. 4 – at Commodore Perry
Feb. 8 – Farrell
Feb. 11 – at West Middlesex
Feb. 15 – Rocky Grove
Feb. 18 – Reynolds