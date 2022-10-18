STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Four Mercer County high school girls golfers finished in the top 10 of the 2022 PIAA Class 2A golf tournament.

Hickory junior Sasha Petrochko finished third with a two-day total of 148. She finished four strokes back of the state champion Hannah Rabb who shot a total of 144.

Hornets teammate Luciana Masters also had a strong showing, finishing tied for seventh with a score of 160.

West Middlesex’s Kate Sowers shot six-over par for the tournament, good for a fourth-place finish.

Reynolds’ Zoe Stern also finished in the top 10, shooting 161 good for a tie for ninth.