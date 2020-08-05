Mercer County football teams approved to start on time… if they want to

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The District 10 Committee, which oversees 43 schools in 6 Western Pennsylvania counties, approved a plan on Wednesday to move forward with the original start dates for fall sports.

It is important to note, that decision does not mandate that member schools start on time, but instead, gives them the option to choose for themselves.

District 10 released the following letter to school officials and board members this afternoon:

Dear All,

First and foremost, the District 10 Committee does not have the authority to cancel the fall season. The decision to play or not to play is a decision to be made by individual school districts, unless a governmental agency intervenes to the contrary.

The membership of the District 10 Committee, comprised almost entirely of educators, fully appreciates the difficult matters facing schools relating to the Covid-19 pandemic. The concern of all is the safe return to school and if possible, a safe return of all school activities. Once again, how this is accomplished is a local school district decision.

The PIAA Board of Directors have, however, granted us the authority to change the “official start date” of fall sports. This was given consideration based on the best information available to the District 10 Committee at this time.

At the August 5, 2020 meeting of the District 10 Committee, it was decided to move forward with the original start dates. This DOES NOT MEAN that every individual school must comply with those dates. Each school can determine at the local level when or if they will begin to play.

For schools that choose a later start date, they would simply pick up their schedules at the point of their return. There will be no penalty for missed games. This would include schools that cannot play early season games because of a suspension of pre-season practice due to actual or suspected Covid-19 cases.

Schools that decide to start at a later time still must adhere to the required regulation of a 3-week practice time before a game is played. School principals must also inform District 10 of intended or unintended delay or an intention of their school to cancel the entire season.

Schools must also abide by the following communication regulation passed by the PIAA Board of Directors in the case of cancellation of games during the season due to Covid-19 concerns.

School to School Communication Guidelines for Return to Sport Competition:

1. Schools scheduled to play each other must report to their opponent, in a reasonable time frame, any case of Covid-19 within their team members and coaching staff.

2. Schools that have any case of Covid-19 within team members and coaching staff must inform schools they have previously played within guidelines established by DOH and CDC.

3. Cancelation of a contest Regular Season: A school that decides not to play in a scheduled contest due to Covid-19 concerns, the principal must report in writing of the cancellation to their opponent and to their respective District Chairman. District Committees may consider a canceled game due to Covid-19 considerations as a non-game rather than a forfeit.

4. Cancelation of a playoff game: A school that decides not to play in a scheduled playoff contest due to Covid-19 concerns at the District or Inter-District level, forfeits any possibility of moving into the next round. For District level contests, the principal of the school must report in writing of the school’s withdrawal from a scheduled playoff contest to the District Chairman. For Inter-District level contests, the principal of the school must report in writing of the school’s withdrawal from a scheduled playoff contest to the PIAA Executive Director and to their respective Chairman.

Everyone fully understands that everything being planned is fluid and subject to change at any time.

Thank you for your attention to this matter and we hope your efforts for all the students we serve are successful. Certainly, we are appreciative of the work you do.