Mercer County Cup on the line on Saturday’s WKBN Game of the Week

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Thiel and Grove City are gearing up for the 37th annual battle for the Mercer County Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The game will be broadcast live as the WKBN College Football Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear from Grove City head coach Andrew DiDonato and Thiel head coach Mike Winslow heading into the regular season finale.

The game will air live at noon on MyYTV, and will also be streamed live on the WKBN app.

Grove City leads the Cup series 24-12, with the Wolverines seeking a fourth straight win in the series.

Grove City enters the final week of the regular season with a record of 6-3. A victory on Saturday would put the Wolverines in prime position for a postseason game.

Thiel is 0-9 this season, and is looking to avoid a 37th consecutive loss.