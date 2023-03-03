NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) — The Mercer boys basketball team fell short of a District 10 championship on Friday with a 49-44 loss to Erie First Christian at Westminster College.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

Mercer led at the end of the first quarter, but Erie First would go on a run to close the half, taking a 23-11 lead into the break.

The Eagles would maintain their advantage for the majority of the second half. Mercer cut the lead to three late in the fourth quarter, but the Mustangs rally fell short.

Jake Mattocks led Mercer with a team-high 16 points while Daemyin Mattocks had 11.

For Erie First Christian, Avery Collins had a game-high 24.