‘Memory that we will remember’: 10 Fitch track standouts sign to college ranks including two heading D-I

An unprecedented ten Falcons, all from the same sport, signed letters of intent to continue their careers after high school

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a special day at Austintown-Fitch on Monday. Ten track and field standouts signing on to continue their careers in the college ranks.

“Definitely unprecedented,” says track and field head coach Seth Steiner. “It is hopefully a memory that we will remember for a long time. Who knows if you will get this many again in our future years. Hopefully, we do but ten is special.”

“It is very special, especially because they are all such my close friends,” says senior Jenna Rodgers who has the fourth-best time in school history in the 60m dash. “So, to be able to experience this with my best friends is just amazing.”

The 10 signing Monday were highlighted by Division 1 signees Jameire Robinson to Akron and Nate Leskovac to Youngstown State.

Hurdler Reggie Floyd is heading to Ashland, who owns the fifth-best time in school history in the 300m hurdles, while sprinter Tyrese Bandy goes to Indiana Tech.

A pair of distance runners signed to Lake Erie College in Corbin Roby and Alex Herman.

And four Falcons will head to Alliance to Mount Union in Garrett Hogan, Kyree Long, Jenna Rodgers and Kenzie Chine.

“It is so exciting,” Rodgers says. “I am actually rooming with my best friend, so I will be running with her and get to spend all my time with them.”

Leskovac is the state leader in the High Jump this season with a personal record of 6’8, ready to help the Penguins program continue their track and field dynasty.

“I am super excited because that is what we like to do at Fitch, we like to win and that is what they like to do,” Leskovac says. “They have a great program with a great coaching staff there. And clearly, it is close to home too, and it was just a really good fit.”

As for Robinson, he has emerged on the scene his senior season after missing out on his junior year because of the pandemic. Now he is one of the top discus throwers in the state.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to go Division 1,” says Robinson. “But I just kept working and working, and people noticed the good stuff about me and motivated me more to go after it.”

Robinson is currently listed as the number three discus thrower in Ohio. He ranks fifth all-time in Fitch High School history in the event.

With top talent set to go to the next level, the focus now for the Falcons is bringing home some hardware before heading to college.

“We are hungry,” says Rodgers. “We want to go above and beyond. We want to make it to state, even go to nationals. We are here, and we want everything.”

“That is what we have trained for all season, the postseason,” Leskovac says. “With districts, the goal is to move on to regionals, once you get to state, go place, go top 3, or maybe go win it, that is the goal.”