Memorial’s Canterino: “Leadership is needed from our seniors”

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) -Since finishing in a three-way tie for the top spot in the league in 2014, the Red Devils have failed to finish in the top 4 since then.
Campbell Memorial Red Devils
Coach: Nick Canterino
2019-20 Record: 5-18 (2-10, AAC Blue)
Returning Starters: Seniors – Gabe Brunn, Collin Michaels, Christian Stores and Joey Zanni. Juniors – Christian James, Zach Luciano and Skevos Kouros. Sophomore – Dallas VanCobb
…The Red Devils return a number of players who have started over the last two years including four seniors – Gabe Brunn, Collin Michaels, Christian Stores and Joey Zanni.
”We’re hoping to get leadership from our seniors,” states coach Canterino. “For our younger players to keep developing and gaining experience. We want to continue to grow as a team to be able to compete for a league championship.”
2019-20 All-American Conference – Blue Tier Standings
Newton Falls – 11-1 (20-4)
LaBrae – 10-2 (19-7)
Champion – 7-5 (14-11)
Liberty – 5-7 (8-16)
Brookfield – 4-8 (12-12)
Crestview – 3-9 (7-16)
Campbell Memorial – 2-10 (5-18)
2020-21 Schedule
Campbell Memorial
Nov. 28 – at Girard
Dec. 1 – Garrettsville Garfield
Dec. 4 – Badger
Dec. 8 – at Hubbard
Dec. 11 – at LaBrae
Dec. 15 – Crestview
Dec. 18 – at Newton Falls
Dec. 19 – vs. South Side (at East Palestine)
Dec. 22 – at Western Reserve
Dec. 29 – Lowellville
Jan. 5 – Liberty
Jan. 12 – Brookfield
Jan. 15 – at Champion
Jan. 16 – Bristol
Jan. 19 – at Struthers
Jan. 22 – LaBrae
Jan. 26 – at Crestview
Jan. 29 – Newton Falls
Feb. 2 – at Liberty
Feb. 6 – at Mathews
Feb. 9 – at Brookfield
Feb. 12 – Champion