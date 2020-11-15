Memorial’s Canterino: “Leadership is needed from our seniors”

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) -Since finishing in a three-way tie for the top spot in the league in 2014, the Red Devils have failed to finish in the top 4 since then.

Campbell Memorial Red Devils

Coach: Nick Canterino

2019-20 Record: 5-18 (2-10, AAC Blue)

Returning Starters: Seniors – Gabe Brunn, Collin Michaels, Christian Stores and Joey Zanni. Juniors – Christian James, Zach Luciano and Skevos Kouros. Sophomore – Dallas VanCobb

…The Red Devils return a number of players who have started over the last two years including four seniors – Gabe Brunn, Collin Michaels, Christian Stores and Joey Zanni.

”We’re hoping to get leadership from our seniors,” states coach Canterino. “For our younger players to keep developing and gaining experience. We want to continue to grow as a team to be able to compete for a league championship.”

2019-20 All-American Conference – Blue Tier Standings

Newton Falls – 11-1 (20-4)

LaBrae – 10-2 (19-7)

Champion – 7-5 (14-11)

Liberty – 5-7 (8-16)

Brookfield – 4-8 (12-12)

Crestview – 3-9 (7-16)

Campbell Memorial – 2-10 (5-18)

2020-21 Schedule

Campbell Memorial

Nov. 28 – at Girard

Dec. 1 – Garrettsville Garfield

Dec. 4 – Badger

Dec. 8 – at Hubbard

Dec. 11 – at LaBrae

Dec. 15 – Crestview

Dec. 18 – at Newton Falls

Dec. 19 – vs. South Side (at East Palestine)

Dec. 22 – at Western Reserve

Dec. 29 – Lowellville

Jan. 5 – Liberty

Jan. 12 – Brookfield

Jan. 15 – at Champion

Jan. 16 – Bristol

Jan. 19 – at Struthers

Jan. 22 – LaBrae

Jan. 26 – at Crestview

Jan. 29 – Newton Falls

Feb. 2 – at Liberty

Feb. 6 – at Mathews

Feb. 9 – at Brookfield

Feb. 12 – Champion