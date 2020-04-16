Memorial Tournament officially moving dates

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Chances are, this year’s Memorial Tournament will be the hottest on record. For the first time, the tournament will be played in the middle of the summer.

Thursday morning, The PGA Tour announced changes to the upcoming season schedule. The Memorial Tournament has been moved to July 16-19 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin. It is expected the tournament will be permitted to welcome fans, but the Tour says it will monitor public gathering recommendations by the federal and local governments.

The tournament will also expand its field this year, to 144 players. The tournament has traditionally been played with 120 players, but the tour is seeking to give more players an opportunity to compete consider how little they’ve played this season. The PGA Tour season was halted after the first round of The Players in early March.

“This is an unprecedented time in our world, as well as the world of sports,” said Founder and Host Jack Nicklaus in a news release. “I can’t emphasize enough the message related to doing your part by social distancing and helping our nation and world by slowing this pandemic. But while we all need to come together and be strong, we also need to be understanding and flexible. When the PGA TOUR was looking at how and when to revamp the golf calendar, the Memorial Tournament was quick to raise its hand and step up, and offer support for a new date. Like all of you, I was saddened to see tournaments and major championships postponed, and The Open Championship cancelled for 2020. But we appreciate the PGA TOUR giving the Memorial Tournament the opportunity to fill that void in the schedule with these July dates and to bring golf to Central Ohio. We were also happy to expand our field, as so many players around the world have lost opportunities to make a living. If a gesture so small can help some of them recoup their losses, we are all for it.”

“This has been a couple months we would soon like to forget, but hopefully we can make this a summer to remember.”

The Tour will resume play in mid-June at the Charles Schwab Challenge without fans in attendance. At least the first four events of the new tour season will not permit fans to attend.

The public may call the Tournament Ticket Office 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at 877-MT BADGE (877-682-2343) or visit www.memorialbadges.com to purchase badges. Kids 18 and under can attend the Tournament for free with a ticketed adult.