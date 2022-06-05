DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Billy Horschel began the final round of the Memorial Tournament with a five-stroke lead after shooting seven under on Saturday.

Horschel was the 2014 FedEx Cup champion and is going for his seventh PGA Tour victory. The 35 year old is from Grant, Florida and played college golf at the University of Florida.

This would be Horschel’s first win of the PGA Tour season after finishing in second place at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April and tied for second place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. His last PGA Tour win came last year at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Below is a running update of the final round of the 47th Memorial Tournament.

Standings as of 5:15 p.m.