Memorial service planned for Cleveland Browns mascot Swagger

The 145-pound bull mastiff passed away on February 7 after suffering a stroke

Cleveland Browns mascot "Swagger" sits outside his dog house during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland, Ohio Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016.

Cleveland Browns mascot “Swagger” sits outside his dog house during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland, Ohio Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns mascot Swagger will be remembered at a memorial service next week.

The 145-pound bull mastiff passed away on February 7 after suffering a stroke. He was 6 years old.

Visitation is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on February 22 at DeJohn Funeral Home in Willoughby Hills. There will be a celebration of life at 3 p.m. The event is open to family and fans.

Swagger made his debut with the Browns in 2014. He ran through the tunnel of FirstEnergy Stadium at every home game. Swagger retired in October and was replaced by his son, SJ.

Both dogs are from FD Farms in Rootstown, operated by Fred and Debby McLaughlin. Their son, Justin, served as handler for Swagger and SJ.

