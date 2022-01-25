CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Red Devils posted their ninth win in a row following their 70-45 victory against Garfield.

The Red Devils improve to (13-1) overall and (7-0) in the MVAC Grey Tier.

Kevin Moore led all scorers with 25 points. Over his last four games, the senior has averaged 24 points per contest. Freshman Da’Shaun Will finished with 13 while senior Kayvon Moore had 12.

Garfield was led in scoring by Kaidan Spade. He finished with 16 points. Jackson Sommer added 13. The G-Men fall to 9-7 (3-5 MVAC Grey) and will look to bounce back on Friday when they host Champion.

Next up for the Red Devils is a road trip to Leavittsburg where they’ll be matched against LaBrae on Friday.