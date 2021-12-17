GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell Memorial outscored Garfield 57-39 over the game’s final 24 minutes to improve to 6-1 (2-0 MVAC Grey Tier) after the team’s 79-61 win over the G-Men.

Four Red Devils scored in double figures as Jameer Weaver took game-high honors with 20 points. Xavion Leonard tallied 16 as Skevos Kouros and Kevin Moore added 13 and 12 points as well.

Memorial returns home on Tuesday against LaBrae.

Garfield drops to 4-3 following its second setback in a row Friday night. The G-Men will play at Champion on Tuesday.