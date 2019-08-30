McBride tosses 2nd TD for East

Liberty is looking for their first win on opening day since 2012

Leopards showcasing new turf as well as uniforms

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – This evening, in Liberty, on opening day has been a way to showcase the program’s new turf, new helmets and uniforms.

After holding East on their first possession, Liberty went down the field and scored on a 23-yard connection from Jamie Melton to Jahmel Wallace to take an early 8-0 advantage.

Back came East, senior Isiah McBride found Robby Sullivan on a 28-yard pass play to get the Golden Bears back into the game. McBride called his own number to tie the game on the two-point conversion.

With just over 7 minutes remaining in the second quarter, Liberty was set to score six more when they turned the ball over inside the Bears’ 10-yard line to maintain a tie game.

McBride, once again, tossed a touchdown – this time to Michael Barnette – with just 7 second left in the first half. East took a 15-8 lead into halftime.

SCORING CHART

First Quarter

L – Jahmel Wallace, 23-yard TD catch from Jamie Melton (L 8-0, 5:51)

E – Robby Sullivan, 28-yard TD catch from Isiah McBride (T 8-8, 1:22)

Second Quarter

E – Michael Barnette, TD catch from Isiah McBride (E 15-8, 0:07)