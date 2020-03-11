Mele, Hickory thrash Huntington for spot in PIAA Class 4A Quarterinals

Hickory's Peyton Mele torched Huntington from deep to lead the Hornets to an elite eight appearance

BROOKVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Peyton Mele drained seven three’s to help lead Hickory to a convincing win over Huntington 68-47 at Brookville High School in the PIAA Class 4A second round.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

The Hornets started to pull away in the 2nd quarter when Mele drained several shots from beyond-the-arc to push the lead to double-digits.

Mele would finish with 32 points on the night while Donald Whitehead 18 and Isaiah Jarzab added 9.

Hickory improves to 23-4 on the year and advances to face Grove City in the Class 4A quarterfinals on Friday at a site and time to be determined.