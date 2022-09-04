CLEVELAND (WJW) – There remain some spots available on the practice squad, but the Cleveland Browns’ 53-man roster was set this week.

Here’s your 2022-2023 Cleveland Browns team:

Quarterbacks: Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs, Kellen Mond

Jacoby Brissett is going to be the starter and Joshua Dobbs will be the backup as the Browns season begins. Deshaun Watson will remain out until Dec. 4, due to his suspension after sexual misconduct allegations.

Brissett didn’t play much in the preseason. He played the first half of the final preseason game on Saturday. It wasn’t anything to write home about, but hey, it’s the preseason.

Brissett said it was a good step in the right direction.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) passes against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

“I thought it went smooth. Getting in and out of the huddle was one of the biggest things that we wanted to do, getting up to the line of scrimmage, making the calls, seeing the defense and seeing the structure of the defense. I thought that went well,” he said after the game.

Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said he wants more out of the offense.

“Obviously, we would have wanted to move the ball more consistently as an offense early. I thought Jacoby saw it very clearly in terms of coverage and did a nice job operating in the huddle, at the line of scrimmage, on the sideline and those type of things,” Stefanski said postgame.

Joshua Dobbs was a standout in the preseason. He was 35-for-53 with 338 yards and 2 touchdowns. The 27-year-old was drafted in 2017, but it’s his first year with the Browns.

The player, who’s also a certified rocket scientist, is excited for the opportunity.

“Man in the arena…Year 6! Let’s go!” he tweeted after the initial roster was released this week.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) calls signal as he plays against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Stefanski has had a glowing report on his time during training camp.

“Jacoby is our starter, yes, but I am proud of Josh Dobbs. He has done a really nice job. Again, he is somebody who has worked very, very hard form the beginning when he walked in the door with us in the spring and through now. He plays well in these games. He is a very, very accountable teammate. Very pleased with Josh Dobbs,” Stefanski said this week.

The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday that the team claimed QB Kellen Mond from waivers. It’s his second year in the NFL. He played one game last season.

Running backs: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, Jerome Ford, Demetric Felton Jr.

Nick Chubb doesn’t really need an introduction, but aren’t we all glad he plays for the Browns?

He has a career 4,816 yards and is one of the best backs in the NFL.

Kareem Hunt, despite some preseason drama, is here for the year. Hunt and Chubb are huge playmakers for the Browns. Fans have seen the difference when these guys are not on the field.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 10: Running back Nick Chubb #24 and running back Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns line up during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Hunt missed 9 games in 2021 but says he’s fully healthy this year.

D’Ernest Johnson is back for another year, after charming fans last year with his story about coming to the Browns after working on a fishing boat to pay the bills.

He was a standout in last year’s game against the Denver Broncos, when Chubb and Hunt were out, along with a slew of starters.

D’Ernest Johnson, Courtesy: Matt Starkey, Cleveland Browns

Jerome Ford is a rookie. He was the 156th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played college football at Alabama and Cincinnati.

Demetric Felton Jr. is in his 2nd year with the Browns. He had two touchdowns last season.

Wide receivers: Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, David Bell, Michael Woods II

Amari Cooper is in his first year with the Browns but has been a star receiver with the Dallas Cowboys for several years. Brissett has said he and Cooper have built a great rapport.

Amari Cooper, Courtesy: Matt Starkey, Cleveland Browns

Donovan Peoples-Jones is in his 3rd year with the Browns.

Schwartz didn’t have a good preseason, but the team is obviously confident in him. Bell and Woods are rookies.

Tight ends: David Njoku, Harrison Bryant

Njoku is in his 6th season; Bryant is in his 3rd.

Offensive linemen: Jedrick Wills Jr., Jack Conklin, Chris Hubbard, James Hudson III, Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio, Michael Dunn, Drew Forbes, Hjalte Froholdt, Ethan Pocic

If we can keep this crew healthy, there’s some power here.

Conklin has been rehabbing since his season-ending injury last November.

Wills played through injuries for part of the season last year.

Jedrick Wills, Courtesy: Brian Kolin, Cleveland Browns

Wyatt Teller is expected to be ready for Week 1, despite leaving with an injury in the last preseason game.

Bitonio has been with the Browns since 2015 and is a three-time Pro Bowler.

Defensive linemen : Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Taven Bryan, Jordan Elliott, Alex Wright, Chase Winovich, Tommy Togiai, Perrion Winfrey, Isaiah Thomas

Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney have been fun to watch. Garrett is usually putting up record sacks.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 03: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns high-fives teammate Jadeveon Clowney #90 in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on January 03, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Combined with a healthy Clowney, there could be some big highlights from them this season.

Linebackers: Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, Tony Fields II, Jordan Kunaszyk

Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are your likely starters this season.

Defensive backs (10): Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams, A.J. Green, M.J. Emerson Jr., John Johnson III, Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison Jr., D’Anthony Bell, Richard LeCounte III

The Browns have depth in this position and have three top safeties returning from last year in Johnson, Delpit and Harrison.

Delpit left Saturday’s game with an injury, but Stefanski said he expected him to be ready for Week 1.

Bell, who also goes by ‘Hit-Man’ on his Twitter page is the first ever player from the University of West Florida football to make a 53-man roster.

Specialists: K Cade York, P Corey Bojorquez, LS Charley Hughlett

York is a ready-made star. He hit field goals from 57, 50 and 46 yards in the preseason and nailed a 70-yard kick during warmups Saturday against the Bears.

2022-2023 schedule

WEEK 1 · Sun 09/11 · 1:00 PM EDT at Carolina Panthers

WEEK 2 · Sun 09/18 · 1:00 PM EDT at home against New York Jets

WEEK 3 · Thu 09/22 · 8:15 PM EDT at home against Pittsburgh Steelers

WEEK 4 · Sun 10/02 · 1:00 PM EDT at Atlanta Falcons

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/09 · 1:00 PM EDT at home against Los Angeles Chargers

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/16 · 1:00 PM EDT at home against New England Patriots

WEEK 7 · Sun 10/23 · 1:00 PM EDT at Baltimore Ravens

WEEK 8 · Mon 10/31 · 8:15 PM EDT at home against Cincinnati Bengals

WEEK 9 BYE

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/13 · 1:00 PM EST at Miami Dolphins

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/20 · 1:00 PM EST at Buffalo Bills

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/27 · 1:00 PM EST at home against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WEEK 13 · Sun 12/04 · 1:00 PM EST at Houston Texans *Deshaun Watson’s return game

WEEK 14 · Sun 12/11 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals

WEEK 15 · TBD at home against Baltimore Ravens

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/24 · 1:00 PM EST at home against New Orleans Saints

WEEK 17 · Sun 01/01 · 1:00 PM EST at Washington Commanders

WEEK 18 · TBD at Pittsburgh Steelers