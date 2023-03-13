YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University men’s basketball team will welcome Oklahoma State from the Big 12 Conference for the opening round of the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) on Wednesday at 7 pm.

This marks the first time the Penguins will compete in the NIT.

Oklahoma State narrowly missed hearing its name called during the NCAA Tournament’s Selection Show on Sunday.. The Cowboys registered marquee victories over West Virginia, TCU and a pair of wins against Iowa State. However, Oklahoma State stumbled since Valentine’s Day, dropping six of its final eight games.

The Cowboys are the top seed in their eight-team portion of the bracket. Due to hosting the NCAA Wrestling Championships this week, Oklahoma State will make the trip to Youngstown.

Coach Mike Boynton’s in his sixth season at the helm of the Cowboy program. He’s accumulated an overall record of 105-88.

Oklahoma State is led by five players who are averaging above or just under 10 points per game. Six foot-six guard Bryce Thompson, a junior from Tulsa, transferred to Stillwater from Kansas two years ago. Thompson leads the Pokes with an 11.7 scoring average as he’s connected on 36.2% of his three-pointers and averages 2.6 assists per contest.

Joining Thompson in the backcourt is John-Michael Wright. No. 51 put together a stat line of 18.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for High Point last season. He also shot 36.3% from beyond the arc. This year, he’s averaging 9.9 points while connecting on 79.2% from the line and 34.2% from three-point land (64 three-pointers).

Senior guard Caleb Asberry has also made the transition from a smaller school (Texas State) to help the Cowboys this year. Asberry made 35% of his attempts from long distance (55-157) and 86% from the charity stripe while averaging 9.7 points and 3.6 boards.

Junior forward Kalib Boone (All-Big 12 Third Team selection) has shot 59.1% from the field to score 11.2 points and has hauled down 5.2 caroms per outing. Seven-footer Moussa Cisse, a transfer from Memphis, leads the team in rebound (8.0) and blocked shots (2.0).

Guard Avery Anderson III had surgery on his wrist in early February and has begun limited basketball activities. He averaged 11.1 points and 3.4 assists through 22 games this year.

The winner will play either Eastern Washington or Washington State in the second round.

The Final Four will take place at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on March 28 and March 30.

2023 Men’s Basketball National Invitational Tournament

Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State (18-15) at Youngstown State (24-9)

Series History: First Meeting

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Penguins, 82.5; Cowboys, 68.5

Scoring Defense: Cowboys, 66.1; Penguins, 72.6

Rebounding: Cowboys, 36.8; Penguins, 35.5

Opponents’ Rebounding: Penguins, 32.7; Cowboys, 33.6

Turnovers: Penguins, 11.2; Cowboys, 14.2

Opponents’ Turnovers: Cowboys, 13.1; Penguins, 13.0

Field Goal Percentage: Penguins, 49.1%; Cowboys, 43.2%

Free Throw Percentage: Penguins, 77.7%; Cowboys, 69.4%

Three-Point Percentage: Penguins, 36.8%; Cowboys, 31.1%

2023 NIT Opening Round

First Round (March 14-15)

Oklahoma State (18-15), #1 at Youngstown State (24-9)

Eastern Washington (22-10) at Washington State (17-16), #4

Alcorn State (18-13) at North Texas (26-7), #3

Sam Houston State (25-7), #2 at Santa Clara (23-9)

UC Irvine (23-11) at Oregon (19-14), #1

Central Florida (18-14) at Florida (16-16), #4

Bradley (25-9) at Wisconsin (17-14), #3

Villanova (17-16) at Liberty (26-8), #2

Hofstra (24-9) at Rutgers (19-14), #1

Virginia Tech (19-14) at Cincinnati (21-12), #4

Utah Valley (25-8) at New Mexico (22-11), #3

Seton Hall (17-15) at Colorado (17-16), #2

Morehead State (21-11) at Clemson (23-10), #1

Southern Mississippi (25-7) at UAB (25-9), #4

Yale (21-8) at Vanderbilt (20-14), #3

Toledo (27-7) at Michigan (17-15), #2

Recent NIT Champions

2022 – Xavier

2021 – Memphis

2019 – Texas

2018 – Penn State

2017 – TCU

2016 – George Washington

2015 – Stanford

2014 – Minnesota

2013 – Baylor

2012 – Stanford

2011 – Wichita State

2010 – Dayton

Oklahoma State’s Post-Season History

National Invitational Tournament

Appearances: 13

Last Appearance: 2018 (Quarterfinals)

Record: 9-13

NCAA Tournament

Appearances: 29

Last Appearance: 2021 (Second Round)

Record: 39-27

Final Four Appearances: 6 (1945, 1946, 1949, 1951, 1995, 2004)

National Championships: 2 (1945, 1946)

Oklahoma State’s First-Round NBA Selections

2021 (1) – Cade Cunningham by Detroit

2014 (6) – Marcus Smart by Boston

2010 (20) – James Anderson by San Antonio

2005 (16) – Joey Graham by Toronto

2004 (25) – Tony Allen by Boston

2000 (17) – Desmond Mason by Seattle

1995 (6) – Bryant Reeves by Vancouver

1994 (27) – Brooks Thompson by Orlando

1992 (27) – Byron Houston by Chicago

1950 (6) – Joe Bradley by Washington

1949 (3) – Bob A. Harris by Fort Wayne