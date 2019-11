FARRELL, Pa (WKBN) - Farrell and Clairton are two programs that have combined for seven State Championships and 29 District Titles.

But lately, this rivalry has been all about the Bears with Clairton beating Farrell in four consecutive Western Finals.

"This game isn't really about X's and O's, it's about the mental state and just getting over that hump," said head coach Anthony Pegues. "They're going to try to intimidate and do what they do best and we're just talking to our kids about getting over the hump."