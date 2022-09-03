YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State running back Jaleel McLaughlin had three rushing touchdowns to lead the Penguins past Duquesne 31-14 on Saturday in the season opener.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

YSU fell behind on the Dukes first drive when Joe Mischler hit Abdul Janneh on a 45 yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0.

The Penguins would answer on their next drive on a three-yard touchdown run from McLaughlin.

He would get his second touchdown in the second quarter from 13 yards out to give YSU a 14-7 lead.

Colt McFadden would add a field goal at the end of the half to give the Penguins a 17-7 lead at the break.

Duquesne would respond in the third quarter when Mischler and Janneh connected again to make it 17-14.

It would stay that way until the fourth quarter when Demeatric Crenshaw found the end zone from two-yards out to make it 24-14.

McLaughlin would provide the dagger on a 54-yard touchdown run to seal the deal for the Penguins.

YSU goes to 1-0 on the season.