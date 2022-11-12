SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WKBN) – Youngstown State University’s four-game win streak snapped in a close road matchup against Missouri State after the Penguins’ 25-22 loss.

Poland grad and Youngstown State kicker Colt McFadden would connect on two first-half field goals to give the Penguins a 6-0 lead.

The Bears would get their offense going midway through the second quarter as quarterback Jason Shelley capped off a six play drive to give Missouri State a 7-6 lead.

The score would stay that way until YSU’s opening drive of the second half, when Mitch Davidson scored on a two-yard run to make it 13-7 Penguins.

The Bears would instantly respond scoring on the first play of their ensuing drive on a 28-yard touchdown run by Kevon Latulas.

YSU would regain the lead later in the quarter on another McFadden field goal to get the advantage at 16-14.

The Penguins defense would stand tall on the Bears next drive, holding them to a field goal which gave Missouri State the lead back 17-16.

The lead wouldn’t last long, as YSU would get back on top when Jaleel McLaughlin busted a 65-yard touchdown to give the Penguins a 22-17 lead.

On the run, McLaughlin would tie the all-time rushing mark in NCAA history.

He would break the record later in the game.

The back and forth battle would continue on the Bears next drive, going 13-plays that would be finished off when Shelley found Ty Scott for the touchdown. After the two-point conversion was successful, Missouri State would go ahead 25-22.

YSU (6-4) returns home for homecoming and the final regular season game November 19 against Southern Illinois.