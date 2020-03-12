McKinstry takes over Springfield softball in 2020

Lady Tigers return 6 starters from last year’s 14-win team

2020 Springfield Tigers Softball Preview

Coach: Dan McKinstry

Record: 14-9

Key Returnees: Seniors Molly Pontius, Mya Duskey and Rebecca Catlos. Juniors Carlee Bacon and Abby Joseph. Sophomore Elaine Clark.

…First-year head coach Dan McKinstry has a roster which features six returning starters. “There’s a winning culture in place here. We expect to compete with McDonald and Waterloo for the league title.” Pontius drove in 25 runs and hit for a .470 average. Duskey struck out 98 batters and finished with a 7-6 record while accumulating a 2.77 ERA. Joseph hit for a .497 batting average and scored 26 runs. Bacon batted .413 and stole 12 bases.

2019 Returning Statistical Leaders

Batting Average: Abby Joseph – .497

Runs Scored: Abby Joseph – 26

Runs Batted In: Molly Pontius – 25

Earned Run Average: Abby Joseph – 2.77

Strikeouts: Abby Joseph – 98

2019 All-League Selections

First Team

P – Abby Joseph; IF – Jacqueline Kish; OF – Carlee Bacon

Second Team

IF – Molly Pontius; OF – Marlie Applegarth

Schedule

Mar. 30 – Sebring, 5

Apr. 1 – at Lowellville, 5

Apr. 2 – Lowellville, 5

Apr. 3 – at Lisbon, 5

Apr. 4 – East Palestine, 5

Apr. 6 – at Waterloo, 5

Apr. 11 – Waterloo, 11

Apr. 11 – Hubbard, 1

Apr. 13 – McDonald, 5

Apr. 14 – at McDonald, 5

Apr. 15 – LaBrae, 5

Apr. 16 – Columbiana, 5

Apr. 17-18 – Akron Rock ‘N Fire

Apr. 20 – at Mineral Ridge, 5

Apr. 21 – Mineral Ridge, 5

Apr. 23 – at Sebring, 5

Apr. 24-25 Mahoning Invitational at South Range

Apr. 29 – Western Reserve, 5

Apr. 30 – at Western Reserve, 5

May 4 – Jackson-Milton, 5

May 5 – at Jackson-Milton, 5

May 7 – at Girard, 5