McKinstry takes over Springfield softball in 2020

Lady Tigers return 6 starters from last year’s 14-win team
2020 Springfield Tigers Softball Preview
Coach: Dan McKinstry
Record: 14-9
Key Returnees: Seniors Molly Pontius, Mya Duskey and Rebecca Catlos. Juniors Carlee Bacon and Abby Joseph. Sophomore Elaine Clark.
…First-year head coach Dan McKinstry has a roster which features six returning starters. “There’s a winning culture in place here. We expect to compete with McDonald and Waterloo for the league title.” Pontius drove in 25 runs and hit for a .470 average. Duskey struck out 98 batters and finished with a 7-6 record while accumulating a 2.77 ERA. Joseph hit for a .497 batting average and scored 26 runs. Bacon batted .413 and stole 12 bases.
2019 Returning Statistical Leaders
Batting Average: Abby Joseph – .497
Runs Scored: Abby Joseph – 26
Runs Batted In: Molly Pontius – 25
Earned Run Average: Abby Joseph – 2.77
Strikeouts: Abby Joseph – 98
2019 All-League Selections
First Team
P – Abby Joseph; IF – Jacqueline Kish; OF – Carlee Bacon
Second Team
IF – Molly Pontius; OF – Marlie Applegarth
Schedule
Mar. 30 – Sebring, 5
Apr. 1 – at Lowellville, 5
Apr. 2 – Lowellville, 5
Apr. 3 – at Lisbon, 5
Apr. 4 – East Palestine, 5
Apr. 6 – at Waterloo, 5
Apr. 11 – Waterloo, 11
Apr. 11 – Hubbard, 1
Apr. 13 – McDonald, 5
Apr. 14 – at McDonald, 5
Apr. 15 – LaBrae, 5
Apr. 16 – Columbiana, 5
Apr. 17-18 – Akron Rock ‘N Fire
Apr. 20 – at Mineral Ridge, 5
Apr. 21 – Mineral Ridge, 5
Apr. 23 – at Sebring, 5
Apr. 24-25 Mahoning Invitational at South Range
Apr. 29 – Western Reserve, 5
Apr. 30 – at Western Reserve, 5
May 4 – Jackson-Milton, 5
May 5 – at Jackson-Milton, 5
May 7 – at Girard, 5