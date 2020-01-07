McDowell edges Fitch; Lady Falcons drop to 4-5 this season

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Erie McDowell edged Austintown Fitch 39-36 Monday night in girls high school basketball action.

Julia Miller and Emina Selimovic led the Trojans with 10 points apiece in the win for McDowell.

Ashley Mickey led Fitch with 11 points in the setback. Mya McNevin added 8 points for the Lady Falcons, while Chelsie Wheeler chipped in with 7 points.

Austintown Fitch drops to 4-5 overall on the season. The Falcons travel to Howland Wednesday to take on the Tigers in their first All American Conference game.