McDonald’s Zach Rasile verbally commits to West Liberty

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald Senior Zach Rasile has verbally committed to play college basketball at Division II West Liberty.
He made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday evening.
Last season, Rasile averaged over 34 points per game. He scored 52 points in a matchup with Maplewood.
He currently owns seven schools records — points in a game (52), points in season (832), points career (2,026), ppg average season (34.7), 3ptrs game (12), 3pt% season (45.9), scoring as junior (832).
The senior standout is the Blue Devils’ all-time leading scorer, having netted over 2,000 career points.
Rasile has 358 career three-pointers, which tops the Ohio record book.