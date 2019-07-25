McDonald’s Zach Rasile verbally commits to West Liberty

The senior standout is the Blue Devils' all-time leading scorer, having netted over 2,000 career points

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald Senior Zach Rasile has verbally committed to play college basketball at Division II West Liberty.

He made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday evening.

Excited to say I’ve accepted a basketball scholarship to West Liberty University! Thanks to Coach Howlett and Coach Lamberti! Looking forward to the great opportunity pic.twitter.com/0r0GAU4nVK — Zach Rasile (@zachrasile1) July 24, 2019

Last season, Rasile averaged over 34 points per game. He scored 52 points in a matchup with Maplewood.

He currently owns seven schools records — points in a game (52), points in season (832), points career (2,026), ppg average season (34.7), 3ptrs game (12), 3pt% season (45.9), scoring as junior (832).

The senior standout is the Blue Devils’ all-time leading scorer, having netted over 2,000 career points.

Rasile has 358 career three-pointers, which tops the Ohio record book.