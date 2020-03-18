McDonald’s Zach Rasile snubbed for Ohio’s Mr. Basketball

The Blue Devil's senior is just the second player in state history to graduate with over 3,000 points

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald senior Zach Rasile has put together one of the most impressive basketball resumes in state history, but it wasn’t enough according to Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

On Wednesday, the association announced that Walnut Ridge senior VonCameron Davis was named Ohio’s Mr. Basketball. The Kent State recruit was the Division I Player of the Year in Ohio and averaged over 27 points per game for the Scots this past season.

But there was strong case for Zach Rasile.

The McDonald senior became just the second player in state history to finish his high school career with over 3,000 points. His career total of 3,013 points ranks second all-time, only behind Jon Diebler, who was named Ohio’s Mr. Basketball in 2007.

Rasile’s impact on the state record book will be hard to top. His 485 career three-pointers rank number one in Ohio history and are more than 150 ahead of the next competitor. Rasile’s 140 three-pointers in a season are also a state record, one he broke during his freshman year at McDonald.

This season, Rasile led McDonald to a record of (22-4), and an appearance in the Division IV Regional Semifinals. He averaged 38 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.7 steals per game this season. He will graduate with 81 career wins in four years at McDonald.

Earlier this week, Rasile was named First Team All-State, as well as Ohio’s Division Four Player of the Year, and he’s been a member of our WKBN Starting Five every season since his freshman year.

Rasile will continue his basketball career at West Liberty University next season.