McDonald’s Zach Rasile named Ohio Division IV Player of the Year

McDonald’s Zach Rasile scored a game-high 39 points in the Blue Devils 73-60 win over Lowellville Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald standout Zach Rasile was named Ohio Division IV Player of the Year on Monday.

This year, Rasile moved into second-place on Ohio’s all-time scoring list. He piled up 3013 points in four seasons with the Blue Devils, which placed him behind Jon Diebler (3,208 points).

This season, Rasile led McDonald to a record of 22-4, and an appearance in the Division IV Regional Semifinals. He averaged 38 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 3.7 steals per game this season.

