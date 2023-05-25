STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Lake Center Christian blanked McDonald 1-0 in the Division IV Baseball District Final on Thursday afternoon at Cene Park in Struthers.

The Tigers scored the lone run of the game in the bottom of the third inning on a sac-fly off the bat of Harrison Coblentz, which scored Luke Heckert.

McDonald’s season comes to an end with a record of 21-5.

Lake Center Christian improves to 22-5 overall on the campaign. The Tigers advance to face the winner of Tiffin Calvert/Old Fort on Thursday, June 1 at 5 p.m. at Louisville High School.