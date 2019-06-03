McDonald’s season cut short; won 14 games

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Blue Devils’ season came to a close at Cene Park in Struthers when Springfield edged McDonald – 6-5 – in the District Semifinal. McDonald rallied back to score 5 in the top of the 7th but were outdone by the Tigers (6-5). Over the season’s last month (April 22 – May 21) – McDonald won 9 of their final 11 games to increase their win total to 14. Tanner Matig led the team in batting (.507) and the 1-2 combination of Logan Shields and Zach Nolf made for an impressive pitching duo. Shields won 7 games while compiling an ERA 1.36 while Nolf earned 4 victories and held an ERA of 2.04.
2019 McDonald Baseball Stats
Head Coach: Bill Ifft
Record: 14-8
Individual Stats
Batting Average
Tanner Matig – .507 (35-69)
Zach Nolf – .438 (28-54)
Anthony Tamburro – .426 (23-54)
Riley Lewis – .300 (21-70)
Hits
Tanner Matig – 35
Zach Nolf – 28
Anthony Tamburro – 23
Logan Shields – 21
Riley Lewis – 21
Runs Scored
Tanner Matig – 29
Riley Lewis – 22
Logan Shields – 19
Zach Nolf – 16
Doubles
Zach Nolf – 8
Anthony Tamburro – 7
Logan Shields – 4
Triples
Zach Nolf – 2
Homeruns
Logan Shields – 1
Runs Batted In
Zach Nolf – 24
Anthony Tamburro – 17
Logan Shields – 16
Tanner Matig – 12
Riley Lewis – 12
Pitching Wins
Logan Shields – 7-3
Zach Nolf – 4-2
Earned Run Average
Logan Shields – 1.36 (56.2 IP)
Zach Nolf – 2.04 (48 IP)
Innings Pitched
Logan Shields – 56.2
Zach Nolf – 48
Ryan Scala – 25
Strikeouts
Zach Nolf – 70
Logan Shields – 62
Ryan Scala – 17
Saves
Zach Nolf – 1