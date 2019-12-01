McDonald wins Lisbon Tip-Off classic behind Rasile’s 40

McDonald turned away Valley Christian's bid for 2nd straight Tip-Off championship

McDonald outscored their opponents 177-92 over the last two days

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald earns the Lisbon Tip-Off championship tonight following their 80-51 win over Valley Christian. Zach Rasile finished with a game-high 40 points (8 3’s). Jake Portolese added 28

The Blue Devils opened the game up 20-13 at the end of the first quarter. Then, McDonald increased their advantage to 13 points at halftime (41-28) behind Rasile’s 23 points.

Lohron Brown led the Eagles with 19 points (5-5 FT).

McDonald (2-0) will play host to Girard on Tuesday.

Valley Christian (1-1) will welcome Crestwood on Friday.