McDonald vs. Springfield

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tonight it’s a clash of two unbeaten teams as the McDonald Blue Devils travel to New Middletown to meet their division rivals the Springfield Tigers.

McDonald has won 5 of their last 7 meetings with Springfield, however the last time they met the Tigers walked away with the win and clinching the MVAC crown.

Tonight the Springfield Tigers strike first as Beau Brungard finds AJ Ross for the night’s first touchdown. Clayton Medvec setup the score after a 55-yard catch and run where he split McDonald’s defense setting up the score – Springfield up 7-0 in the first quarter.

The McDonald offense couldn’t get started, and the Springfield scoring machine takes advantage. At the start of the second quarter, the Tiger add to their lead. A fumbled snap didn’t phase Clayton Nezbeth, who picked up the ball and ran it in for a 19 yard touchdown, putting Springfield up 14-0 to start the second quarter.

It continued to be a Springfield first half as the Tigers pulled a trick play out of the playbook and Beau Brungard finds a wide open Clayton Nezbeth to put Springfield up 21-0. This is Nezbeth’s second touchdown on the night.