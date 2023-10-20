MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference – Scarlet Tier teams with eyes toward the playoffs meet in Mineral Ridge Friday night with the Rams (5-4) hosting the Blue Devils of McDonald (5-4).

It was all Rams and all Ian Erb in the first half.

Mineral Ridge held a 7-0 lead after one, before exploding for 27 points in the second quarter and ultimately carrying a 34-0 lead into the locker room.

The majority of the damage was done by Erb, who tallied four rushing touchdowns in the first half. Ethan Pemberton pulled in the other touchdown for the Rams in the first half.

Mineral Ridge extended the lead early in the second half with a Brady Balestrino touchdown run.

The Rams currently lead 40-0 in the third quarter as of the last update.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Mineral Ridge entered Friday night ranked 13th in Division VI, Region 21. McDonald was 15th in Division VII, Region 25.