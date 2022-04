POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland registered their seventh win of the year by topping Jefferson, 10-0.

The Bulldogs’ junior pitcher Katie McDonald threw a no-hitter while posting five strikeouts.

Connie Cougras collected three hits, including a triple, scored four times and drove in two runs. Abby Farber added a pair of base hits. Sophomore Mary Brant belted a solo homerun.

Poland will welcome Steubenville Saturday for a doubleheader.