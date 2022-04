POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland’s five-run first inning was enough as the Lady Bulldogs topped Chardon, 7-1.

Katie McDonald threw the complete game by tossing seven innings, striking out seven and allowing just four hits. McDonald also belted a three-run home run in the first inning.

Leanne Williams finished her night with a double and two RBIs.

The Hilltoppers’ lead-off hitter Grace Legan led the team with two hits and an RBI to go along with a walk.

Poland (4-2) will play Jefferson on Monday.