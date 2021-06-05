McDonald thrower wins state championship, leads Valley finishers at Division III state meet

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald thrower Ryan Henry is a state champion after he won the Discus Throw event at the Division III Track and Field State Championships on Saturday.

Henry won with a throw of 170’2″, which was two feet more than second place.

The Blue Devils also had a strong showing in the Shot Put, finishing second with a throw just over 57′.

The McDonald boys team finished as state runners-up.

The Valley Christian boys 4×100 relay team grabbed a state championship, finishing with a time of 42.86, which just beat out Crestview who finished second.

Columbiana took fourth while Springfield finished seventh.

Maplewood’s Caleigh Richards also won a state championship. She took home gold in the 3200m run with a time of 11:07.23, which was four seconds faster than second place.

Three Valley runners made the podium in the boys 100m dash. Warren JFK’s Jesse Likens finished second while Valley Christian’s Brandon Paige took third, and Crestview’s Ethan Powell finished fifth.

Powell was also a state runner-up in the 200m dash with a time of 22.49, less than a half second from first place.