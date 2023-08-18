McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald’s Kyle Puckett completed a 29-yard touchdown pass with under a minute remaining to lead the Blue Devils to a 25-22 win over Southern Local in week one.

Southern led 22-18 prior to the score and lost possession via a fumble on the ensuing kickoff following the go-ahead score.

Southern Local (0-1) will host Crestview in week two. McDonald (1-0) will host Columbiana.