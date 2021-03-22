McDonald standout pitches her way to college ranks

Bri Callow led the Lady Blue Devils to a District Championship in 2019

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald pitcher Bri Callow will continue her academic and athletic career at John Carroll University. The Blue Devils senior signed her letter of intent on Monday.

Callow led the Lady Blue Devils to an overall record of 18-5 and a Division IV District Championship in 2019. It was the first District Title in program history.

She piled up a total of 221 strikeouts during her sophomore campaign, setting the school record in the process.

For her efforts in 2019, Callow was named First Team All-Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference as a pitcher.