McDonald standout officially signs with the University of Kentucky

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald standout distance runner Anna Guerra officially signed with the University of Kentucky on Thursday.

Guerra is a four-time state meet qualilfier in cross country, and a three-time All-Ohio finisher at the OHSAA State Cross Country meet. She has one top-ten finish in her career at state competition.

She is also a 3-time state meet qualifier in the 4 x 800M relay, and the 3200M race.

Guerra is a three time All-Ohio finisher in the 4x800M relay, with a fourth-place finish each time.

She is a two-time All-Ohio finisher in the 3200M with fourth and second place finishes.

The Blue Devil standout broke the school record for the 3200M race in 2017, and then broke it again in 2019.

Guerra is the current record holder in the 3200M race for Region 9, Trumbull County, Laker Invitational, and the Bulldog Invitational.

In addition, she is the current record holder in the 4x800M relay at the Lew Speece Invitational.