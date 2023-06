COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald senior Megan Hipple finished as the state runner-up in the OHSAA Division III Girls 3200 Meter Run on Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

Hipple finished with a time of 4:59.35 on Saturday morning.

Norwayne’s Jaylee Wingate took first place in the event, posting a time of 4:56.05.

With the second-place finish, Hipple earns eight points for McDonald as a team.

Back in 2022, Hipple won a state championship in the Girls 3200 Meter Run.