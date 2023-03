MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) — McDonald standout Ty Agler officially signed to continue his football career in the college ranks at Allegheny College.

A signing ceremony was held at McDonald High School on Friday.

Agler is heading to play for the Gators as both punter and a placekicker.

He was a two-year starter for McDonald as a punter and kicker and also played on the offensive line.

For his efforts in high school, Agler earned All-League honors in each of the past two seasons.